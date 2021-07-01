First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the May 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of MDIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90.

