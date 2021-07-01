First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 345.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.