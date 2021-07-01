FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,862 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.