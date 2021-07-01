Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $83.53 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.