Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

