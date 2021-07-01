Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.17 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

