Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,325,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $225.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.