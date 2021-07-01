Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,325,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $225.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

