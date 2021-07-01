Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 431 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

