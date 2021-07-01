Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

