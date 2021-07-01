Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 7,275 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.