Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 7,800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM stock opened at $244.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,892 shares of company stock valued at $71,937,520 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

