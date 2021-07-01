Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

