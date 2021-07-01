Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.