Fort L.P. Acquires 220 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

