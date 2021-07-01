Fort L.P. Acquires 4,736 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,975,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

