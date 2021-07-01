Fort L.P. Buys 2,274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

