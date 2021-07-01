Fort L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $291.90 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

