Fort L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 34.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 135.2% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 53.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $118.90 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.