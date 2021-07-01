Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $238.19 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $247.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

