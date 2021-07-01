Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $47,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.