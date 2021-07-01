Fortuna Market Capitalization Tops $125,168.84 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $125,168.84 and $284.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00713264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.61 or 0.07607459 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

