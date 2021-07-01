Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of FC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

