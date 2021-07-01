Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $52,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $316.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.38 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.