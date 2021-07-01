Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $48,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

