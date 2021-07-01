Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.56 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.82% of SelectQuote worth $39,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,790,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

