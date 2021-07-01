Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $50,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.