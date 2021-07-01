Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$10.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.02. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,442.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.