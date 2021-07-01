Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FECCF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FECCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

