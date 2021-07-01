Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.70 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

FRO stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Frontline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

