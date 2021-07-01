Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.70 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.
FRO stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Frontline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
