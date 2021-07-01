FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $71.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.78. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Shares of FS Bancorp are set to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

