FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

