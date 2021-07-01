FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.