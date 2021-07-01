Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,588,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DROP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 693,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,980. Fuse Science has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.