Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,588,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DROP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 693,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,980. Fuse Science has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.
Fuse Science Company Profile
