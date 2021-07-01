FY2021 Earnings Estimate for City Holding Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.24 on Thursday. City has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of City by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of City by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of City by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

