FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Increased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

