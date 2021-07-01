FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

