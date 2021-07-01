FY2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Boosted by Truist Securiti

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

CRWD opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

