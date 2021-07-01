FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

