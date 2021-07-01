Gala (GALA) Price Up 44.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Gala has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $444,052.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.00715472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.95 or 0.07795117 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

