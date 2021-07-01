Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

