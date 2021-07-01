Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Up 420.2% in June

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 420.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLFH opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

