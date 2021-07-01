Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 317,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,793. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

