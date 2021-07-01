Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,727 shares of company stock worth $16,663,172 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.13. 589,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. The stock has a market cap of $248.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

