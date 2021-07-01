Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $1.25 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,387,000 after buying an additional 118,432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.29. 26,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

