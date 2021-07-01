Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $266.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

NYSE IT opened at $242.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

