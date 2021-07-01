Gas Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Gas has a market cap of $57.50 million and $7.62 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00017056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.65 or 1.00016510 BTC.

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

