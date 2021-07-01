GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 249,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

