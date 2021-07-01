GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in June

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLTC stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. GelTech Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get GelTech Solutions alerts:

GelTech Solutions Company Profile

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.