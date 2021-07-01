Gemini Dollar Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $230.65 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 233,089,057 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

