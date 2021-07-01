General Catalyst Group Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC decreased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,572 shares during the quarter. Lemonade comprises 7.4% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 3.36% of Lemonade worth $192,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,726. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.26. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

